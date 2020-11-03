AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

