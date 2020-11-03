AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 274.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

