Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AKR opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 121,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 236,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

