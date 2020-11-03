ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,741,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.