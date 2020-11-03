AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

