ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACIW opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

