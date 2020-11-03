Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) versus Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGPR) Head to Head Survey

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Acorn International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$49.76 million N/A N/A Acorn International $37.49 million 1.40 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Acorn International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Acorn International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Acorn International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.86% Acorn International 20.60% 12.93% 10.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ferrellgas Partners and Acorn International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Acorn International beats Ferrellgas Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

