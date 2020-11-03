Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

ATNM opened at $9.76 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 350,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

