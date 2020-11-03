Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $102.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

ATVI opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after purchasing an additional 609,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,372 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

