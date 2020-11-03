Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acushnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of GOLF opened at $34.26 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Acushnet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acushnet by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

