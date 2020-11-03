Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.02. Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,637 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $24.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The company has a current ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 57.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.95.

About Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

