Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.09. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $93,039.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,232.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

