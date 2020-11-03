Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Adient by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Adient stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

