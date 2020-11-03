Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.06. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.