Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

ADSW opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,029,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,819,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,731,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,753,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 14,409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 995,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 988,218 shares during the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

