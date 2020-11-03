Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.94.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market cap of $411.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.