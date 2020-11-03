Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

