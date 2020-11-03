Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAVVF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $312.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 134.64%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.