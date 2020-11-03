Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADYEY. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

