AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

