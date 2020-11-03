Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,107 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Agilent Technologies worth $415,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

