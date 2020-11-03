Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,107 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Agilent Technologies worth $415,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE A opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

