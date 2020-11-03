Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of A stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.