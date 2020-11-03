Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ALRN stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.55. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

