Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0587 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $28.03 million and $1.58 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00195597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.01119298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 477,861,253 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Koinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

