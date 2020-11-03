Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.35 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AF. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

AF stock opened at €2.95 ($3.47) on Friday. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €3.17 and its 200 day moving average is €3.94.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

