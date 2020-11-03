Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.92 and a 200-day moving average of $267.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

