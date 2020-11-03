Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATSG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

