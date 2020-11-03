Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,861 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

