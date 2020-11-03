Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,861. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

