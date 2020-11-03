Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $14.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 933.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.