Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%.

NYSE:ALX opened at $239.61 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.97. The company has a current ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

