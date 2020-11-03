Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALXN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.43.

ALXN opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

