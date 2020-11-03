Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Svb Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lowered by Svb Leerink from $163.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.43.
Shares of ALXN opened at $114.83 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.