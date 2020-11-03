Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Svb Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lowered by Svb Leerink from $163.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of ALXN opened at $114.83 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

