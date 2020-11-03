Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.54 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

