Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.56. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 113,919 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.59.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

