Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

