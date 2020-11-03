Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

