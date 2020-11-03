Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.46 EPS.

LNT opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

