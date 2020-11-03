Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

