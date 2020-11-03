Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $46.50 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APYRF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of APYRF opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

