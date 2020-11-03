Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

TSE AP.UN opened at C$32.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.49 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.