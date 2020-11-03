Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,469.78. The company has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.