Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $1,810.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,522.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,472.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.