Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,522.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,472.88. The company has a market cap of $1,105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

