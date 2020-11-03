Alphatec (ATEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 157,730 shares of company stock worth $1,425,132. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

