ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of APELY opened at $28.53 on Friday. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -356.63, a PEG ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

