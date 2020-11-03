Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 567,563 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

