Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Set at C$22.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$22.50 price objective on Altagas (TSE:ALA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB upgraded Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.21.

Shares of ALA opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. Altagas has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

