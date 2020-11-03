Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,660.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,162.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,903.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

